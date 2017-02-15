English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

EE dismisses Vodafone gripes over emergency network

15 FEB 2017

EE said its priority is to deliver a new UK emergency services network, hitting back at rival Vodafone UK, which this week criticised its handling of the project.

In an emailed statement to Mobile World Live (MWL), EE said its “timeframe and processes” are designed to complete the public funded project “while ensuring taxpayers’ money is not being wasted on unwanted multi-occupancy site design”.

Its comments follow an article by The Financial Times (FT) this week stating  Vodafone had grown frustrated with EE for failing to provide detailed information on where the majority of its new masts in rural areas will be located and urging the government to better monitor the situation.

The network, to be used by the country’s fire, police and ambulance services, will be opened up to the country’s other operators to access, but Vodafone said EE’s lack of information delayed its own planning on whether or not to deploy its own equipment in those specific rural areas and boost coverage.

A Vodafone representative told the FT EE had revealed information on 29 sites, out of a possible 200 to 300 “it could build with taxpayers’ money”.

EE dismissed Vodafone’s argument, telling MWL: “new site information is shared with all parties as soon as we secure certainty on location and legal access”.

“We have already released details of the first sites available for sharing, but only one enquiry has been made and Vodafone is yet to request further details about any sites released for sharing.”

It continued: “We will continue to make all new sites available for sharing, while we deliver the essential coverage for emergency services workers in some of the most remote parts of Britain.”

EE won a government tender to build the UK’s emergency services network in 2015, replacing the current system run by Airwave solutions. However, the project has come under fire in recent months, following reports it could be delayed and subject to technology failures.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Vodafone slams EE over UK emergency network details

Reliance Jio launches chat payments

Deutsche Telekom set for €3B write-down of BT stake

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 Preview

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association