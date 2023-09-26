 CTIA chief fears waning US influence in global 5G - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Las Vegas 2023
Unwrapped
MWC Shanghai 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWC Las Vegas 2023 - News

CTIA chief fears waning US influence in global 5G

26 SEP 2023

LIVE FROM MWC LAS VEGAS 2023: The US risks losing its global leadership in 5G and ceding influence on future spectrum policy to countries such as China from a lack of regulatory action, CTIA president and CEO Meredith Attwell Baker (pictured) warned.

During her keynote presentation Attwell Baker talked-up the country’s current position in the global 5G ecosystem, though bemoaned current issues with spectrum allocation and a perceived lack of action ahead of the upcoming ITU World Radiocommunication Conference 2023.

She added the country had “taken a step back from our global leadership,” adding: “In the coming months we have a major international conference without a clear vision to lead a discussion on key 5G bands for today or tomorrow.

“We’re allowing China and others to shape these decisions. This lack of action risks our leadership in 5G and the industries of the future, it risks the US being on a technological island, driving up costs and losing our influence.”

She added to meet the anticipated future requirement for data the mobile industry would need almost 1,500MHz of additional spectrum in the next decade, claiming other countries had recognised a similar need but were acting much faster.

“This summer China snapped its fingers and released 700MHz of new mid-band spectrum, that’s more than we have done in the last decade,” she added.

“For our economic security and national security it is critical that the administration in congress renew our commitment to leading the world in spectrum and 5G”.

Her call to action comes at a time when the country’s FCC is unable to allocate spectrum after politicians failed to renew its authority earlier this year, a situation Attwell Baker has previously been critical of.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Featured Content

Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro is displayed against a background of Titanium wording

Feature video: Apple Wonderlust event

Topic Hub: Network Security

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association