 Clegg cautions over EU Facebook regulation risk - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Clegg cautions over EU Facebook regulation risk

11 MAR 2019

Facebook’s head of global affairs Nick Clegg (pictured, centre) warned the company’s business model could be under threat by proposed EU regulations, while VP EMEA Nicola Mendelsohn opened up on how the social media giant is tackling recent security issues.

Former UK deputy prime minister Clegg, who joined Facebook in 2018, told senior EU officials the company’s dealings with online advertisers is at risk because of proposed privacy laws designed to protect users, The Telegraph reported.

The laws would require Facebook to get consent from account holders before accessing and using their personal information, data which is used by the company’s online advertising customers.

Tough times
Clegg’s comments come after what Mendelsohn described as a “hard” year for the company during an interview with Mobile World Live at the recent MWC19 Barcelona.

During 2018, the company faced a period of intense scrutiny sparked by the Cambridge Analytica data breach scandal in March 2018. It also came under fire over its data collection and privacy practices in the UK and Germany and faced a data breach spat with the US Federal Trade Commission.

Mendelsohn (pictured, right) said Facebook is now a very different place as a result, both in terms of internal culture and “also in terms of where we are placing our money…if you want to look at what a company values, you look at where the money is being spent. Our money is being spent on safety, security and privacy”.

Some 30,000 employees are now focused on the “safety of business, safety of people and if there is any bad content, we make sure it is taken down”

Facebook also introduced transparancy around political adverts in a bid to maintain the integrity of elections and acts more swiftly to take down fake news, she explained.

Mendelsohn, however, conceded that with 2.7 billion people connected to its platform, it was representing the great, the good and the bad of humanity, and may never be able to entirely rid it of the latter.

Click here for more.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

US turns screws on Germany over Huawei kit

US politician proposes big tech break-up

Facebook chief promises privacy overhaul

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

MWC19 Barcelona – Wednesday highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association