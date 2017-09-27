English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Chinese investors pull out of HERE deal

27 SEP 2017

A group of Chinese investors abandoned plans to acquire a minority stake in HERE, the digital mapping company once owned by Nokia, after US regulators prevented the deal from moving forward.

The investors, led by Beijing-based digital map provider NavInfo, sought to acquire a 10 per cent stake in HERE, but failed to secure clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US.

HERE, owned by automakers BMW, Daimler and Audi among others, is based in Amsterdam, but the US holds some authority over the deal because the mapping company has a presence in Chicago.

Along with NavInfo, China-based Tencent and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC were the other potential investors.

In a statement, HERE said the Chinese investors’ decision to drop the deal: “follows a regulatory review process during which the parties determined there was no practicable path to receiving the necessary approval for the transaction to proceed”.

Despite the investment decision, HERE and NavInfo pressed on with the launch of a China-based joint venture in which HERE will expand its location services into the country. In a statement, HERE said the partners will also develop services including HD maps for autonomous vehicles “for Chinese and global customers”.

HERE will also cooperate with Tencent as part of its Chinese push.

Finnish vendor Nokia sold HERE to the consortium of German automakers for €2.8 billion in 2015.

The Chinese investors announced their plan to acquire the 10 per cent stake in late 2016. The proposed transaction, which was worth around $330 million based on HERE’s overall value, secured German antitrust approval in January.

US hard-line
Failing to secure US approval is the latest indication President Donald Trump’s government is taking a hard line on acquisitions with links to China.

Bloomberg pointed out the US security review process is also far-reaching, given the US was able to scupper a deal for a minority stake in a Europe-based company.

Trump this month also blocked a deal between Beijing backed private equity company Canyon Bridge Capital Partners and US-based Lattice Semiconductors on national security grounds.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Nokia WING unit prepares to move beyond pilot phase

Interview: Nokia WING

French president hits out at Nokia layoff plans

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association