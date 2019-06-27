China to demand Huawei concession in trade talks - Mobile World Live

China’s president Xi Jinping will call for the removal of a US ban on Huawei as one of a number of terms to settle an ongoing trade dispute between the two countries, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

Ahead of an expected crunch meeting between the countries’ presidents in the coming days, Chinese officials told WSJ US authorities must lift restrictions preventing the supply of goods to Huawei in addition to removing all “punitive tariffs” being imposed on the country and its businesses.

Xi and US president Donald Tump are expected to resume trade discussions at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, held over the next two days (28-29 June).

Earlier this week, reports emerged the US was mulling further restrictions with a proposal any products manufactured in China would be banned for use in the country’s 5G networks.

IP issues

Despite being apparently caught in the centre of the US-China trade row, Huawei called for an ongoing patent dispute with US operator Verizon not to become a politicised issue.

Speaking to Reuters, Huawei chief legal officer Song Liuping said IP issues were a private business practice which should be free from competition and trade discussions.

The comments come as US authorities attempt to pass legislation to block the vendor’s $1 billion patent licensing claim against Verizon for alleged use of 230 protected technologies.