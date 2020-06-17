Brazilian politician attempts to diffuse Huawei debate - Mobile World Live

The head of Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies warned the country’s 5G auction policies should not be swayed by ideology, Reuters reported, days after rumours emerged the US was potentially offering incentives for operators to shun Huawei equipment.

Rodrigo Maia, who leads Brazil’s lower house, said communications regulator Anatel should be left to focus on encouraging free and fair competition designed to keep consumer prices low in its 5G auction policies, rather than getting involved in political debates about China.

The country is yet to hold its 5G spectrum auction, which had been scheduled for March but was pushed back earlier this year with a new date yet to be revealed.

Maia’s comments follow widespread reports of the US offering to provide finance to help operators in Brazil purchase equipment from alternative suppliers to Huawei.

If a funding deal materialises, it would be a significant step-up a US campaign to try and persuade allied countries to follow its own policies and shut Huawei and other vendors it deems a security risk out of 5G.

So far few other countries have slapped outright bans on operators using equipment from specific vendors, though a number have introduced various limits or restrictions to ensure a mix of suppliers.

Huawei has consistently denied all allegations related to the security of its equipment and Chinese state influence.