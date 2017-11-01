English
Home

AT&T, Qualcomm, Ford, Nokia prepare V2X trials

01 NOV 2017

Nokia, Ford, AT&T and Qualcomm teamed to trial technology connecting vehicles and roadside infrastructure using 3GPP cellular-V2X standards.

In what the companies described as a US first, the tests are intended to demonstrate the potential of vehicles communicating with the infrastructure around them to deliver new safety applications, improved automated driving and traffic efficiency.

Qualcomm said it hoped to demonstrate cost-efficiencies and highlight positive synergies created by cellular-V2X to automotive companies and roadside infrastructure organisations.

Cellular-V2X standards were finalised by the 3GPP earlier this year: the specifications aim to enable communication between vehicles, other road users and their wider surroundings including traffic signals and roadworks.

Several industry groups are in the process of developing applications and trials based on the protocols, including a partnership between Qualcomm and LG in South Korea.

“Leveraging the evolution of embedded cellular technologies for cellular-V2X communications holds great potential to advance safety benefits to all road users,” said Cameron Coursey, VP of AT&T IoT Solutions.

He added cross-industry collaboration, and work with government agencies, would “lead the way to safer, more secure, cost effective, and efficient next generation solutions.”

Ford executive director Don Butler added: “The advancement of cellular technology for cellular-V2X applications is very encouraging. This technology promises to meet, and in some cases exceed, the performance requirements of vehicle communication being proposed by relevant government agencies while leveraging existing in-vehicle connectivity frameworks.”

“C-V2X provides a reassuring path to technology advancements necessary to support emerging developments in autonomy, automated driving, and mobility. We are keen to investigate all aspects of this opportunity and support cross industry efforts that make that possible.”

Trials are set to take place in San Diego before the end of 2017.

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News.

