English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T continues Mexico expansion with Metro LTE plan

10 OCT 2017

US wireless carrier AT&T is headed below ground with the latest leg of its expansion in Mexico, building out a new fibre network to supply LTE connectivity in Mexico City’s Metro underground rail system.

Kelly King, the operator’s Mexico CEO, said in a blog post work is already underway. The ultimate goal is for AT&T to build a fibre-fed network to supply LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity across all of Mexico City’s 195 Metro rail stations and through 125 miles of tunnels.

AT&T will prioritise three lines Kelly said pose the greatest challenges due to their depth and high level of use by commuters.

The move comes as part of a broader effort from AT&T to push deeper into Mexico. AT&T is working to build itself up as a competitor for dominant Mexico operators Telefonica and America Movil following its acquisition of smaller providers Iusacell and Nextel Mexico in 2015.

At the time, AT&T committed to spend $3 billion to expand its wireless coverage to 100 million in the country by the close of 2018.

AT&T’s efforts extend beyond mobile phone service: the operator is also pushing to complete deployment of a new LTE-M IoT network in the country by the end of this year. In May, it completed rollout of the technology in the US, stating at the time its combined US and Mexico LTE-M networks will cover some 400 million people.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Boston, Chicago ripe for smart city perks

Jefferies: Soft iPhone demand to hit US net adds

Consumer fears limiting Mexico mobile finance
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association