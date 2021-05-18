Vivo shoots for European glory - Mobile World Live

Vivo launched its flagship X60 Pro 5G handset in Europe, with the device set to be promoted as the official smartphone of the forthcoming European football championships.

The device, which launched in selected countries in Asia in 2020, is being marketed in a tie-up with the delayed UEFA Euro 2020 tournament scheduled to begin next month. Vivo plans a number of related promotions including match ticket competitions.

Vivo’s latest flagship runs on a Snapdragon 870 chipset and, like many of its peers in the challenger flagship category, is sold on the abilities of its camera, display and features generally associated with the highest tier of premium devices.

Its main camera is 48MP with a 13MP super wide-angle and a 13MP portrait lens. The front facing camera is 32MP. The device also incorporates image-stabalising features designed to further boost the photo capture.

The display is 6.56-inches with refresh rates Vivo noted contributed to a smooth user experience.

X60 Pro 5G will be available from 3 June in the UK at a retail price of £749. Release dates for its other European markets were not disclosed.