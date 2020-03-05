 TCL unveils rollable smartphone prototype - Mobile World Live
Home

TCL unveils rollable smartphone prototype

05 MAR 2020

TCL Communication showcased its latest screen technology through a rollable smartphone prototype and provided an update on a tri-fold tablet concept unveiled earlier this year, as the company builds on past innovations to set the trend for future device features.

In a statement, TCL Communication claimed its prototype was the first in the world to feature a rollable display. It is 9mm thick and was created with a flexible AMOLED display which uses internal motors to extend from 6.75-inches to 7.8-inches with the press of a button. The vendor said this will enable enables multi-tasking and split-screen features.

TCL Communication explained the rolled display offers benefits over foldable screens, eliminating the creases “commonly found” with the latter.

The tri-fold tablet was revealed at CES this year, but is now in an operational state. The company said it aims to spearhead a new product category with the tablet: it uses the company’s Dragon Hinge and Butterfly Hinge to unfold from 6.65-inches to 10-inches, with a 20.8:9 aspect ratio and 3K resolution.

Shane Lee, TCL Communication global product centre general manager said both concepts demonstrate “there is still plenty of room for new ideas when it comes to flexible and foldable display technologies, and it’s critical for us to think outside the box and lead with innovation”.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

