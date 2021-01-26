Qualcomm revamps connected car tech - Mobile World Live

Qualcomm ramped its connected car efforts, unveiling the next version of its in-vehicle platform with updates to graphics, multimedia, computer vision and AI technologies.

The company said its fourth-generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform features improved CPU and GPU which, combined with AI capabilities, will enable multiple high-resolution displays; up to 16 camera inputs; and a personalised driver system which can tailor factors including temperature, seat and mirror positions, and media content.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Automotive 5G platform delivering mobile access.

Nakul Duggal, SVP and GM of automotive, said Qualcomm aims to “reinvent” the connected car experience, adding it wants to help automakers “democratise access to advanced infotainment technology” designed to improve passenger safety and comfort.

Manufacture of the new platform is set to begin in 2022.

Qualcomm highlighted broad support for its previous connected car products, pointing to “infotainment and digital cockpit” deals with 20 of the top 25 global automotive brands, and a more than $8 billion order pipeline.