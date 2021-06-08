Qualcomm readies range of IoT chipsets - Mobile World Live

Qualcomm advanced ambitions in the IoT sector with the introduction of several dedicated chipsets targeting digital signage, cameras and retail point-of-sale systems.

The premium QCS8250 application processor includes 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity, and is designed for compute-intensive applications including video collaboration and self-checkout services at retailers.

Retail is also one of several sectors targeted by QCM6490, alongside healthcare, logistics management, transportation and warehousing. The chipset incorporates mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G connectivity.

The QCM4290 is designed for cameras, industrial handhelds and security panels. It offers LTE connectivity.

Qualcomm is also targeting camera and industrial applications alongside retail and tracking with its QCM2290, which also offers LTE connectivity.

The company stated partners including Amtran, Arrow, Honeywell, Quectel and Lantronix are already trialling the IoT chipsets, employing them to develop modules and commercial products.

Senior director of product management Nagaraju Naik explained such partnerships are crucial to the IoT segment, with Qualcomm building “a comprehensive ecosystem” to bring products to market.

Lantronix CEO Paul Pickle predicted the QCS8250 series would deliver “exciting new capabilities to the intelligent video market”, with the company targeting systems covering surveillance, “smart cities, smart display and AI retail boxes”.

The QCS8250, QCM4290 series and QCM2290 series are available now, with the QCM6490 to follow in the second half of the year.

Last month, the company unveiled the Qualcomm 315 5G IoT Modem-RF system, its first dedicated IoT modem featuring the next-generation technology, which it plans to release commercially in H2.