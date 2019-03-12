Huawei heralds Mate 20 sales success - Mobile World Live

Huawei announced shipments of its Mate 20 smartphone had topped 10 million, stating that not only has it been a sales success, but was well received by the media.

The company unveiled its Mate 20 family in October 2018 and by January 2019 was touting shipments of 5 million, a pace it has essentially kept up.

At MWC19 Barcelona, Mate 20 Pro picked up the award for best smartphone, beating off competition from Apple (iPhone XS Max), Google (Pixel 3), OnePlus (OnePlus 6T) and Samsung (Galaxy Note 9).

Kevin Ho, president of Huawei’s handset business, said: “Looking at the future, everything we do in Huawei Consumer Business Group will continue to begin and end with consumers. Our ultimate goal is to lead the transformation of the smart device industry and deliver an inspired, intelligent experience to consumers across all scenarios”.