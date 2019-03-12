 Huawei heralds Mate 20 sales success - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Huawei heralds Mate 20 sales success

12 MAR 2019

Huawei announced shipments of its Mate 20 smartphone had topped 10 million, stating that not only has it been a sales success, but was well received by the media.

The company unveiled its Mate 20 family in October 2018 and by January 2019 was touting shipments of 5 million, a pace it has essentially kept up.

At MWC19 Barcelona, Mate 20 Pro picked up the award for best smartphone, beating off competition from Apple (iPhone XS Max), Google (Pixel 3), OnePlus (OnePlus 6T) and Samsung (Galaxy Note 9).

Kevin Ho, president of Huawei’s handset business, said: “Looking at the future, everything we do in Huawei Consumer Business Group will continue to begin and end with consumers. Our ultimate goal is to lead the transformation of the smart device industry and deliver an inspired, intelligent experience to consumers across all scenarios”.

Back

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

US turns screws on Germany over Huawei kit

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

Maxis kicks-off 5G testing
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

MWC19 Barcelona – Wednesday highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association