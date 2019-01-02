 Honor officially debuts View20 in China - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Honor officially debuts View20 in China

02 JAN 2019

Honor launched its View20 flagship in its home market, having already showcased a number of the smartphone’s technology innovations.

The device went on sale on 28 December, with a CNY2,999 ($437) price tag. The company also confirmed the global launch will take place in Paris on 22 January 2019.

The company reiterated there are “limits to what can be done” with notched displays, which became common in 2018 as a means to offer higher screen-to-body ratios. View20 adopts an in-screen front camera, with a 4.5mm hole created in the top left hand corner to house the lens – but instead of drilling through all layers of the screen to create a hole, the display “retains a few layers” to reduce the impact on the structure to improve durability and cut down interference of light to improve image quality.

Honor also said View20 is the first smartphone to use Sony’s IMX586 stacked CMOS sensor for its main camera, delivering 48 effective megapixel resolution on a ½-inch sensor. It also said the Kirin 980 chipset (developed by parent Huawei) enables improved image and camera processing quality, through its dual-NPU (neural processing unit) and dual-ISP (image signal processor).

Also in the smartphone’s imaging armoury is a 3D Time of Flight camera, which calculates distance based on the time taken for a light signal to travel, for functions such as depth sensing, skeletal tracking and real-time motion capture.

In addition to its standard version, Honor has also partnered with fashion house Moschino to create a “bold crossover that will revolutionise the fashion experience of younger users around the world”.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Huawei tops 200M smartphone shipments in 2018

Honor talks up tech firsts for next flagship

Honor embraces slider for Magic 2
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association