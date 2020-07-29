Google tipped for Samsung smartphone boost - Mobile World Live

Samsung opened talks with Google which could see the world’s largest smartphone maker by shipments cede ground on software and services to the search giant to boost revenue, Bloomberg reported.

Discussions reportedly centre on Google’s digital assistant and Play Store services, which Bloomberg stated would gain greater visibility on Samsung smartphones at the expense of the vendor’s Bixby and Galaxy Store respectively.

Bloomberg noted a hit on global smartphone shipments caused by Covid-19 (coronavirus) had left Samsung seeking new channels to generate revenue.

But if the report is accurate, it would also represent a key boost for Google at a time when its data collection practices are drawing fire from several directions globally, by opening the door to increased information on Samsung’s smartphone users.

A deal could also validate Google’s Android licensing model, which has been criticised for promoting the company’s own services over rival products: in 2018, this resulted in the company being fined €4.3 billion by the European Commission, and it currently faces similar scrutiny in India.

Numbers weren’t reported, though Bloomberg noted Google pays Apple billions of dollars a year to be the default iPhone search engine.

Last month, IDC predicted smartphone shipments would decline 11.9 per cent to 1.2 billion units in 2020 as the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic impacts consumer spending.