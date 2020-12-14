 Reddit ups video play with Dubsmash buy - Mobile World Live
Home

Reddit ups video play with Dubsmash buy

14 DEC 2020

Reddit became the latest social media company to make a push into the increasingly crowded short-form video app market, with its acquisition of TikTok-rival Dubsmash for an undisclosed sum.

Best known for providing message boards and online chat platforms, Reddit introduced integrated video options for its users in 2017. However, in a statement it outlined the addition of video creation tools from Dubsmash would greatly enhance this feature.

The company noted “video is increasingly core to how people want to connect, and as we continue to grow our community, we’re committed to providing the best possible tools users need to find, create, and interact with one another through video.”

In addition to enhancing its core Reddit proposition, the company will retain Dubsmash as a standalone platform and brand.

Dubsmash provides a platform to create and share short-form video through an app similar to ByteDance’s under-fire TikTok platform.

The media format is gaining increasing traction with users, and has been added to a range of other popular social platforms including Instagram and Snapchat.

Reddit stated Dubsmash content is driven by a young, primarily female audience. It estimates 30 per cent of users log-in daily, with a total of 1 billion videos viewed per month.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

