Facebook Reels out TikTok rival feature worldwide - Mobile World Live

 Facebook Reels out TikTok rival feature worldwide
Facebook Reels out TikTok rival feature worldwide

05 AUG 2020

Facebook upped its play in the head-to-head competition with social media app TikTok, expanding availability of its Reels feature for Instagram globally.

Reels debuted in Brazil in November 2019, enabling creation and viewing of videos of up to 15 seconds imbued with audio, effects and other features.

It expanded availability today (5 August), adding AR effects covering multiple clips, and controls on video speed and sound to the list of existing functions. The global version also gains an original audio recording function, which others can use in their videos.

A timer setting is also available, to help users with recording.

The move is viewed as Facebook’s effort to rival highly popular short-form video app TikTok, which is currently on the radar of US authorities over security concerns.

NBC News previously reported Reels’ initial launch would span more than 50 countries.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

