Facebook Reels out TikTok rival feature worldwide - Mobile World Live

Facebook upped its play in the head-to-head competition with social media app TikTok, expanding availability of its Reels feature for Instagram globally.

Reels debuted in Brazil in November 2019, enabling creation and viewing of videos of up to 15 seconds imbued with audio, effects and other features.

It expanded availability today (5 August), adding AR effects covering multiple clips, and controls on video speed and sound to the list of existing functions. The global version also gains an original audio recording function, which others can use in their videos.

A timer setting is also available, to help users with recording.

The move is viewed as Facebook’s effort to rival highly popular short-form video app TikTok, which is currently on the radar of US authorities over security concerns.

NBC News previously reported Reels’ initial launch would span more than 50 countries.