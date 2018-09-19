English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Angry Birds makes leap towards AR

19 SEP 2018

Rovio announced it is will launch an augmented reality (AR) title called Angry Birds: First Person Slingshot later this year, via the Magic Leap One headset and in partnership with studio Resolution Games.

The game “will provide a first-person slingshot to let players see incredibly realistic animated characters and objects overlaid onto their actual environment, bringing Angry Birds to life like never before – right in users’ homes,” the company said in statement.

Rovio talked up the studio it worked with on the game, saying that “in their first three years, they have produced one of the most popular virtual reality titles of all time (Bait!) and their games are among the highest rated on their respective platforms.”

CEO Kati Levoranta, stated: “We’re excited to expand the Angry Birds brand and universe to new and emerging platforms like Magic Leap”.

Access to the game will be limited by the fact the Magic Leap device costs $2,295 and has only been shipping in the US for about a month. It is likely Rovio is trying to be an early adopter of the technology with the hopes it will pay off in the future.

A report in The Verge stated Rovio is also looking into making the new game available as a standard app which uses mobile AR frameworks.

Last month it was reported Rovio enjoyed a boost in games revenue during the second quarter, although overall revenue and operating profit fell year-on-year.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Rovio boosted by Angry Birds games

Angry Birds 2 boosts Rovio results

Rovio proposes executive pay cuts
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Feature: MWC Americas 18 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Apple launch 2018 – in under 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association