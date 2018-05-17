English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WORLD
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Angry Birds 2 boosts Rovio results

17 MAY 2018

Rovio recorded a significant increase in operating profit, which it said was thanks to the Angry Birds 2 game achieving “record revenues”, in the opening quarter of 2018.

A matter of weeks after the company revealed it was considering cutting the pay of its executives due to declining market value, it revealed operating profit hit €9.2 milllion in Q1, up from €5.3 million in the comparable 2017 period, with revenue declining slightly (0.9 per cent) to €65.7 million.

Its games segment revenue grew 0.4 per cent to €56.8 million while brand licensing revenue declined 8.8 percent to €8.9 million.

Kati Levoranta, CEO said the results were in line with expectations.

“Our top game Angry Birds 2 achieved record revenues and Angry Birds Friends continued its steady performance. Revenues from the Angry Birds movie grew somewhat year-on-year and although we got some headwind from the currency exchange rates, our profitability improved considerably,” she said.

The CEO said Rovio is focusing on not just acquiring new users, but engaging current ones with updates and improvements to in-app purchases.

Rovio is working on ten games which are in different phases of development, one of which is in soft launch.

“One of the reasons we stated when going public was our aim to participate in the consolidation of the games industry. This is on our agenda continuously and we are actively scouting for targets having a good strategic fit,” Levoranta added.

In February the group said it expects 2018 revenue to be between €260 million and €300 million, compared with €297 million in 2017. The prediction was well below market forecasts of around €337 million.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Rovio proposes executive pay cuts

Rovio shutters London studio

Hatch opens door to cloud games with Qualcomm
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Digital Transformation World – full coverage

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association