English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Android child apps may breach US privacy laws

16 APR 2018

Some 3,300 Android apps for children under the age of 13 may not be compatible with the US Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), research by the International Computer Science Institute found.

Researchers examined 5,855 Android apps from the US Play Store targeted at children and included in Google’s Designed for Families programme. They found “several concerning violations and trends” with roughly 57 per cent “potentially violating COPPA”.

For instance, 4.8 per cent shared location data or contact information without consent, 40 per cent shared personal information without applying reasonable security measures, 18 per cent shared persistent identifiers for prohibited purposes such as ad targeting, and 39 per cent showed “ignorance or disregard for contractual obligations aimed at protecting children’s privacy”.

The research revealed Google’s Designed for Families programme complies with COPPA, but “there appears to not be any (or only limited) enforcement” of its rules. Violations may be unintentional or due to misunderstandings of third-party SDKs, the group said as it urged Google to be more proactive about its vetting process for children’s apps.

The research did not explicitly determine if the apps violate US law, and the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) may have to step in to decide.

Last week a coalition of US child advocacy groups asked the FTC to probe YouTube’s practice of generating “significant profits” from advertisements targeting children, and called for parent Google to be subjected to a fine “in the billions of dollars”.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Blog: Where do US operators stand on privacy?

Lightweight Google app hits sub-Saharan Africa

Google interested in Nokia aircraft connectivity tech

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association