English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

YouTube under fire for child data collection

09 APR 2018

A coalition of US child advocacy groups wants the Federal Trade Commission to probe YouTube’s practice of generating “significant profits from kid-targeted advertising”, and wants parent Google subjected to a fine “in the billions of dollars”.

YouTube told The New York Times its core service is not for children under 13, which is why it is “invested significantly in the creation of the YouTube Kids app to offer an alternative specifically designed for children”.

However, it said it will read the complaint thoroughly and evaluate “if there are things we can do to improve”.

21 organisations, including The Center for Digital Democracy and the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood (CCFC), said there is plenty of content for younger children on YouTube, including popular cartoons, nursery rhymes and toy ads.

The statement alleged Google makes money by collecting children’s details including location, unique device identifiers, mobile telephone numbers, and persistent identifiers, which are used to recognise a user over time and across different websites or online services.

Google collects this information without providing notice to parents and obtaining their consent, the statement added.

In the past, CCFC so campaigned against YouTube kids because it was “awash with food and beverage marketing that you won’t find on other media platforms for young children”.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Google acquires GIF startup

EC, FTC probe Facebook data breach

Google boosts game offerings for developers
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association