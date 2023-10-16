Satellite operator SES snagged Adel Al-Saleh as its next CEO, effective February 2024 after he leaves his current position as the head of Deutsche Telekom IT arm T-Systems.

Interim SES CEO Ruy Pinto, who was previously SES’ CTO from 2019 to 2023, will continue to lead the company through January 2024. Once Al-Saleh comes on board, Pinto will remain as a member of the executive team until June 2024 when he’ll transition to the role of strategic advisor to the CEO.

Milton Torres succeeded Pinto as CTO on an interim basis and will continue in that position going forward.

Al-Saleh was named CEO at T-Systems in 2018. He also served as a member of the board of management throughout his tenure at Deutsche Telekom.

He spent nearly 20 years with IBM in multiple senior leadership roles, including VP and GM for sales and industries for IBM Northeast Europe Integrated Operating Team.

In 2007, he joined IMS Health as president, EMEA, and eventually was named as the company’s president in the US.

In 2011, KKR-owned Northgate Information Solutions Group named Al-Saleh as its CEO. SES stated while there he led a transformation of the strategy, portfolio and operations at the company.