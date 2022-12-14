 XR market expected to struggle until 2024 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

XR market expected to struggle until 2024

14 DEC 2022

Macroeconomic weakness was tipped by CCS Insight to continue to impact the XR market in 2023, with the research company not expecting unit sales in AR and VR devices to improve significantly until 2024.

In a new report, CCS Insight noted macroeconomic woes are leaving their stamp on the consumer devices market, with unit sales this year expected to remain just shy of 10 million.

CCS Insight expects another slow year in 2023, tipping sales of VR and AR devices to grow to 11.4 million, but added it remained confident on the long-term future of the segment, with the question of market recovery more a question of when not if.

It expects sales to improve from 2024 onward and grow to 67 million in 2026, fuelled by the launch of smart glasses.

In 2023, CCS Insight also expects a slight uptick with the arrival of Sony’s latest PlayStation VR offering.

Challenges
VP of forecasting at CCS Insight Marina Koytcheva stated high inflation has hit consumer budgets in many major markets this year and those who may have been in the market for a VR headset “have postponed their purchase”.

“We’re also seeing signs of businesses being more cautious in their investment in XR until the economic picture becomes clearer.”

Other challenges for the market noted by the research company was a $100 rise in the retail price of the Meta Quest 2 headset, and the time needed to build light and attractive AR glasses.

Koytcheva believes companies are being cautious by not bringing products to market that are not quite ready.

“We’ve been expecting smart glasses to come to market for a while now, but the technology is proving tricky to master,” she said.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

VR, AR device segment set for lift-off

Meta abandons dual-camera smartwatch

VR, wearables, smart home spend to top $500B
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association