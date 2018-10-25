English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi ditches notch, bezels in Mi Mix 3

25 OCT 2018

Xiaomi teased a forthcoming 5G edition of its newly released Mi Mix 3 smartphone, which employs a smaller antenna design and hidden selfie camera mechanism to deliver a near full-screen experience on its 6.4-inch AMOLED display.

Rather than using a motorised pop-up module like competitors Vivo and Oppo to eliminate the camera notch at the top of the display, Xiaomi opted for a manual magnetised design which allows users to slide the full screen down slightly to reveal a 24MP selfie camera and 2MP depth sensor. The vendor addressed concerns around durability, noting the slider should be good for 300,000 uses.

The company also managed to nearly completely eliminate the bottom bezel from the display by using a custom antenna set-up which requires 72 per cent less space than the module used in the smartphone’s predecessor, the Mi Mix 2S. The combined result of these changes is a 93.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Xiaomi talked up the capabilities of the Mi Mix 3’s dual 12MP rear cameras, which it said feature enhanced artificial intelligence capabilities and tuning to deliver better results than even its Mi 8 flagship. The company also introduced Night Mode for long exposure shooting in low light, a clear challenge to similar technology introduced by rival Huawei in its P20 Pro earlier this year, and new slow motion video abilities.

The device boasts top-end interior specifications including a Snapdragon 845 processor; options for 6GB, 8GB and 10GB of RAM; and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Xiaomi said the Mi Mix 3 will go on sale in China on 1 November priced at CNY3,299 ($475) for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage; CNY3,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage; or CNY4,999 for a special edition with 10GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The company added a 5G version of the phone will be released in Europe in Q1 2019.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

AT&T combats rising device costs with white label deal

Apple takes a bite out of OnePlus 6T launch plans

Samsung vies for triple crown with Galaxy A7
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei’s new Mates and Facebook’s connectivity TIP

Mobile Mix: The Italian Job

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association