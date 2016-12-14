English
HomeDevicesNews

Wearable tech player eyeCam garners support

14 DEC 2016
eyehand

Wearable technology company eyeCam received $1.5 million in reservations from equity funding site Crowdfunder, as it works on a prototype of what it describes as a “wearable smartphone”.

Called eyeHand, the company said its technology “turns the hand and fingers into a touchscreen display, 3D mouse and controller, leveraging biometrics to create a secure key, wallet and Internet of Things command centre”.

Bryan Davis, CEO of eyeCam, said the company designs and engineers products for other companies to manufacture and sell as their own. “Our unique approach of providing companies with emerging products and technologies means that they can quickly and affordably acquire the assets they need to succeed,” he said.

In a statement, the company said its patented 3D interfacing and adaptive display system will “change the way consumers use wearables to communicate, perform tasks and interface with the world”, with a secure platform protected by a “cutting-edge biometric identification system”.

  • Frank Niss

    Will we see a prototype on the CES?

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Tags

