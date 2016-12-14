Wearable tech player eyeCam garners support

Wearable technology company eyeCam received $1.5 million in reservations from equity funding site Crowdfunder, as it works on a prototype of what it describes as a “wearable smartphone”.

Called eyeHand, the company said its technology “turns the hand and fingers into a touchscreen display, 3D mouse and controller, leveraging biometrics to create a secure key, wallet and Internet of Things command centre”.

Bryan Davis, CEO of eyeCam, said the company designs and engineers products for other companies to manufacture and sell as their own. “Our unique approach of providing companies with emerging products and technologies means that they can quickly and affordably acquire the assets they need to succeed,” he said.

In a statement, the company said its patented 3D interfacing and adaptive display system will “change the way consumers use wearables to communicate, perform tasks and interface with the world”, with a secure platform protected by a “cutting-edge biometric identification system”.