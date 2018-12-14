Vingroup launches first smartphones - Mobile World Live

Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup unveiled four new smartphones six months after forming a new technology unit, taking a key step in its plan to become a major player in the global device market.

The phones include the mid-tier Active 1 and Active 1+, which use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 chip and come with 4GB and 6GB of RAM respectively. It also introduced two budget models: the Joy 1, with a Snapdragon 435 processor and 3GB of RAM; and Joy 1+, which has a Snapdragon 430 chip with 3GB of RAM.

All four run Google’s Android platform and were produced in collaboration with Spain-based smartphone maker BQ.

Pricing starts at VND2.59 million ($111) for the Joy 1 and maxes out at VND6.59 million for the Active 1+.

The releases follow the creation of technology and electronics unit VinSmart in June, and mark the start of what Vingroup said will be an “aggressive” expansion into the smart device market.

In a statement, VinSmart chief Tran Minh Trung said the company has work underway in six laboratories across the globe and plans to launch ten mid- and high-end smartphones in 2019. Those will include artificial intelligence (AI) image technology; wide-angle photography; an under screen fingerprint sensor; and facial recognition.

VinSmart also signed a patent licensing agreement with Qualcomm which will allow it to develop, manufacture and sell branded multimode 3G, 4G and 5G devices.

Nguyen Viet Quang, Vingroup CEO, stated the deal will “accelerate VinSmart’s vision to be the next significant smart device company in the world,” with Qualcomm technology enabling it “to develop an ecosystem of electronic devices and smart solutions based on cutting-edge technologies such as 5G and AI”.