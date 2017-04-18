English
HomeDevicesNews

Verizon prepares Wear24 smartwatch launch

18 APR 2017

US giant Verizon is set to launch an exclusive smartwatch called Wear24, talking up its ability to function without the need for an accompanying smartphone.

It said the device is always connected to the phone number of the owners smartphone, and so can receive texts and calls even when away from the main device. Music can also be streamed to paired Bluetooth headphones, making it “perfect for outdoor fitness activities and leaving your smartphone behind”.

The operator had talked of the Wear24 launch earlier this year, stating it would cost $299.99 with new two-year activation – a price point it confirmed this week. Wear24 will also be available for $349.99 without contract, and can be added to an existing Verizon subscription for $5 per month (plus taxes and fees).

Verizon’s watch will be available on 11 May, with three colour options: stainless steel, black and rose gold. It will feature a 1.39-inch screen, 450mAh battery with wireless charging, and is IP67-rated for water resistance.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

