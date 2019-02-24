 TCL teases foldable future - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – LIVE KEYNOTE STREAM
MWL TV STUDIO STREAM
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

TCL teases foldable future

24 FEB 2019

TCL Communication shared a glimpse of its future range of foldable devices ahead of expected launches in 2020, as well as showcasing a series of wearables, tablets and smartphones all based on the company’s new DragonHinge technology.

Shane Lee, GM of TCL Communication’s global product centre, explained there are three major challenges to overcome when it comes to foldable devices: the display, the hardware housing and the software. With flexible display technology supplied by TCL Communication’s sister company and the new DragonHinge hardware casing, Lee said the company has already solved two of those hurdles.

DragonHinge relies on a set of internal gears at the folding point of the device, allowing it to bend in half without creating a crease in the display.

“We now have a hardware solution to build from, freeing us up to tackle the unique software experiences this new technology enables, and how it all ties in to the larger connected ecosystem as we prepare to launch our first foldable device next year,” he said in a statement.

Executives acknowledged the company is trailing larger rivals such as Samsung, but argued TCL Communication is aiming for accessibility rather than to be first to market. That means putting out devices at a reasonable price point and which come with adequate software support.

To that end, the company is already working with software partners including Google, a TCL Communication representative told Mobile World Live. The company is aiming to release its first foldable device in mid-2020.

“We’re not in a race to be the first because we feel it is more responsible to take a patient, thoughtful approach to not only solve hardware challenges, but also work with our partners on software solutions to ensure we deliver a meaningful user experience,” Peter Lee, TCL Communication’s GM of global sales and marketing said in a statement.

Device refresh
Separately, the company debuted five new devices under its Alcatel and BlackBerry brands, including the Alcatel 1S, 3, and 3L phones, 3T 10 tablet and BlackBerry Key2 Red Edition.

The Key2 Red Edition is a high-end version of the original, featuring 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and dual rear cameras. It will be available in select markets across North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia at a cost of €779.

With the exception of the 3T 10, the remaining devices represent updates to Alcatel’s 1 and 3 series of budget phones, which all retail for under €200. The 3, 3L and 1S will all be available starting in Q2.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

China brands drive India smartphone growth

Meizu plans to crowdfund holeless smartphone

China smartphone shipments take a tumble
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

MWC19 Barcelona: Sunday highlights

Mobile Mix: Samsung sets foldable battle line as MWC19 nears

Mobile Mix: 5G hits the catwalk

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association