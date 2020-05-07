 Smartwatch market rises despite headwinds - Mobile World Live
Smartwatch market rises despite headwinds

07 MAY 2020

Strategy Analytics predicted a sharp impact on smartwatch shipments due to Covid-19 (coronavirus) this quarter, after the sector largely ducked the effects of the pandemic in the opening three months.

In a statement, the analyst company said shipments increased from 11.4 million units in Q1 2019 to 13.7 million, with global demand continuing to grow despite “considerable headwinds” from Covid-19.

It noted smartwatches sold “well through online retail channels”, easing the impact of store closures, with demand benefitting from people “using smartwatches to monitor their health and fitness” during lockdowns.

While the company expects shipments to “slow sharply” this quarter due to ongoing Covid-19 effects, it predicted a “decent rebound” in Q3 as customers regain confidence and stores reopen.

Vendors
Apple remained the “clear industry leader” with a 55.5 per cent market share marking a two-year high for the vendor. It shipped 7.6 million Apple Watches, up from 6.2 million in Q1 2019.

Samsung placed second, with shipments up from 1.7 million to 1.9 million units, though Strategy Analytics noted growth was stifled by a domestic lockdown and competition from Garmin, reducing Samsung’s market share 1 per cent year-on-year to 13.9 per cent.

The comany ranked Garmin third, with the vendor recording the highest growth of the top-three as shipments grew 37.5 per cent to 1.1 million units, bringing it into the top three for the first time in two years, with market share up 1 per cent to 8 per cent.

Strategy Analytics said “enhanced new models” from Garmin proved proving popular with “sports and fitness fans across North America”.

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Devices

