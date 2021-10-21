 Shortages hit India smartphone sector - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
Global MBB Forum 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Shortages hit India smartphone sector

21 OCT 2021

Canalys forecast supply constraints on low-end smartphones in India which slowed shipments in Q3 to continue in the current quarter, with rising component and logistics costs, and container shortages resulting in longer lead times and higher retail prices.

Shipments dropped 5 per cent year-on-year to 47.5 million units, with the top five vendors all recording declines.

Xiaomi maintained the top position despite shipments falling 14 per cent to 11.2 million units, with a 24 per cent market share.

Samsung was second with a 19 per cent share, after shipments declined 10 per cent to 9.1 million units.

Third-placed Vivo shipped 8 per cent fewer units at 8.1 million for a 17 per cent share.

Realme was fourth on a 16 per cent share after a 14 per cent drop in shipments to 7.5 million, while Oppo remained fifth with a 13 per cent share on 6.2 million units, down 7 per cent.

Research analyst Sanyam Chaurasia explained in a statement vendors had to use promotions to make their high-end models more appealing and “seized the opportunity to push the older stock into the channel ahead of the holiday period”.

Jash Shah, also research analyst, added: “The fight for market share intensifies further in India”, with vendors “using a range of strategies, from extending their product mix to boosting their channel coverage, to increase shipments and value”.

“Competition is unlikely to let up anytime soon, as challenger brands such as Transsion attempt to scale up and disrupt incumbents in India.”

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Honor beats US sanctions with Google services

Samsung bullish on Q3 as chip prices rise

Xiaomi tops Thai smartphone market
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: MBBF hits the ME

Mobile Mix: Gigs and Gotham City

Mobile Mix: Do the Robot

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association