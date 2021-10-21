Shortages hit India smartphone sector

Canalys forecast supply constraints on low-end smartphones in India which slowed shipments in Q3 to continue in the current quarter, with rising component and logistics costs, and container shortages resulting in longer lead times and higher retail prices.

Shipments dropped 5 per cent year-on-year to 47.5 million units, with the top five vendors all recording declines.

Xiaomi maintained the top position despite shipments falling 14 per cent to 11.2 million units, with a 24 per cent market share.

Samsung was second with a 19 per cent share, after shipments declined 10 per cent to 9.1 million units.

Third-placed Vivo shipped 8 per cent fewer units at 8.1 million for a 17 per cent share.

Realme was fourth on a 16 per cent share after a 14 per cent drop in shipments to 7.5 million, while Oppo remained fifth with a 13 per cent share on 6.2 million units, down 7 per cent.

Research analyst Sanyam Chaurasia explained in a statement vendors had to use promotions to make their high-end models more appealing and “seized the opportunity to push the older stock into the channel ahead of the holiday period”.

Jash Shah, also research analyst, added: “The fight for market share intensifies further in India”, with vendors “using a range of strategies, from extending their product mix to boosting their channel coverage, to increase shipments and value”.

“Competition is unlikely to let up anytime soon, as challenger brands such as Transsion attempt to scale up and disrupt incumbents in India.”