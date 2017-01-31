English
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung presses ahead with Tizen smartphones

31 JAN 2017
Tizen

Samsung is readying a smartphone powered by a new version of the Tizen operating system, despite the platform’s so-far lacklustre performance in the market.

According to Yonhap, the company is working on a device called SM-Z250 – codenamed Pride – which will run Tizen 3.0.

The report did not suggest specifications for the smartphone, although the new platform release should enable it to make use of higher-spec components. Earlier reports said that Tizen 3.0 will support 64-bit processors, offer improved graphics support, and enable higher resolution displays.

Samsung’s Tizen smartphones to date have been entry-level and focused on emerging markets, primarily India.

It was also suggested the smartphone will feature voice control support, following Samsung’s earlier acquisition of Viv Labs. The company is tipped to be readying its own voice assistant, Bixby, akin to Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

However, speculation suggests the company’s efforts to this end may be hampered by an earlier agreement with Google covering support for the search giant’s products and services, as well as patent licensing.

This is one area where Tizen does have an advantage: it is free from Google’s influence at the application and service layer.

So far there have been few signs Samsung holds any aspirations for Tizen beyond its current limited efforts, as far as smartphones are concerned.

While the OS provides a hedge against Google’s control of the Android platform, Tizen lacks the supporting apps and content ecosystem of Android – making it a less appealing consumer proposition.

Nonetheless, Samsung continues with Tizen’s presence in the smartphone space – however small – while also pushing it for wearables and smart TVs, creating an installed base for the platform.

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live's channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist

Read more

