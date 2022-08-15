Samsung gains in falling SEA smartphone market

Canalys figures showed Samsung was the only smartphone vendor in the top five to register annual shipments growth in Q2 in the Southeast Asia market, with an overall double-digit decline as consumer confidence was hit by growing inflation.

Shipments fell 11 per cent to 24.7 million units, with declines across the five largest markets in the region, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia.

“Maintaining device affordability while boosting profitability is the greatest challenge for vendors,” Canalys research analyst Chiew Le Xuan explained in a statement.

“Competition in the entry-level segment has intensified with the introduction of many new products by android smartphone vendors.”

Chiew believes the remainder of 2022 will be challenging as vendors “tackle rising costs, forex volatility and shrinking consumer demand”.

Samsung boosted its share 3 percentage points to 23 per cent, increasing shipments 4 per cent to 5.7 million units.

Oppo’s share was steady at 18 per cent despite a 10 per cent drop in shipments to 4.4 million, while Xiaomi’s share dropped from 22 per cent to 16 per cent as it shipped 34 per cent fewer devices at 4 million.

Vivo’s shipments fell 18 per cent to 3.2 million units, with its share down from 14 per cent to 12 per cent, and Realme’s shipments decreased 22 per cent to 2.6 million and its share 1 point to 11 per cent.