 Premium smartphones fuel Samsung gains - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Premium smartphones fuel Samsung gains

28 APR 2022

Samsung Electronics’ mobile unit posted double-digit revenue growth in Q1 despite weak global demand and component shortages, as strong sales of the Galaxy S22 series and new mass-market 5G models boosted ASPs.

On an earnings call, Mobile eXperience (MX) business VP Kim Sung-koo explained the Galaxy 22 Ultra accounted for a higher portion of sales than its predecessor, helping to drive revenue growth.

Kim forecast a recovery in worldwide demand for smartphones in the second half of the year and expects continued gains in smartphone ASPs as Samsung expands in the premium segment.

The wearable market also is predicted to register high growth.

Turnover from the MX business increased 11 per cent year-on-year to KRW31.2 trillion ($24.6 billion). Smartphone sales fell 8.6 per cent to around 74 million units. ASP increased 14.4 per cent to $278. Tablet volumes were flat at 8 million units.

Operating profit for the MX and Networks unit fell 13 per cent to KRW3.8 trillion.

On a group level, net profit grew 56.6 per cent to KRW11.1 trillion, with revenue rising 19 per cent to KRW77.8 trillion, supported by a 39 per cent increase in semiconductor sales to KRW26.9 trillion.

EVP of investor relations Ben Suh said despite a highly challenging external environment, Samsung booked its third consecutive quarter of record sales, with double-digit growth across all divisions.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Second-hand smartphone market grows

Samsung tops Intel for 2021 semiconductor revenue

IDC upbeat on Indonesia smartphone demand
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association