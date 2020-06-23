 Oculus lays out Go obsolescence plan - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Oculus lays out Go obsolescence plan

23 JUN 2020

Facebook VR subsidiary Oculus halted shipments of its Go headset and announced plans to phase out updates for related apps by early-December, as it shifted focus to improving its more expensive Quest and Rift devices.

In a blog, Oculus explained while Go “pioneered the all-in-one category” when released in May 2018, the subsequent debut of Quest “redefined the category” by offering users greater degrees of freedom (DOF).

It added users’ “overwhelmingly positive” response to the Quest made it clear “that 6DOF feels like the future of VR. That’s why we’re going all-in, and we won’t be shipping any more 3DOF VR products”.

Fleshing out plans revealed late last week, Oculus explained it will not release any more new features for Go and stop accepting or updating apps for the headset in its store on 4 December, with additions to the marketplace planned to end on 18 December.

However, it pledged to provide users with bug fixes and security patches until 2022.

In the same post, Oculus outlined plans to expand distribution of apps for its Quest device in early 2021, enabling developers to share their apps with any user without having to be accepted to the Oculus Store.

Last month, Bloomberg reported Oculus might be forced to put off an expected Quest update until 2021 in light of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Magic Leap eyes potential sale

HTC woes continue as revenue slumps

Oculus co-founder latest to leave Facebook
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association