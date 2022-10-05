 Nokia updates ruggedised device line - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Nokia updates ruggedised device line

05 OCT 2022

Nokia introduced enhanced versions of a range of ruggedised equipment for use in hazardous, flammable, explosive and dusty environments, a move it asserted would allow oil and gas companies to maintain connectivity for their workforce and machinery.

The vendor stated its Industrial 5G router and HMD Global’s Nokia-branded XR20 smartphone, created for 4.9G and 5G networks, were being updated in line with certain standards to ensure equipment was safe where flammable chemicals are being used and explosions could occur.

Nokia explained the digital transformation of industries meant it was essential to maintain connectivity in difficult environments, such as a remote oil drilling platforms, chemical processing plants, dusty mine or any other hazardous environments.

The Nokia XR20 was enhanced in collaboration with HMD Global to operate in such conditions, employing Nokia Team Comms to enable workers to interact using PTT and video.

Its industrial 5G routers are also certified to meet protection requirements of countries across the globe. Nokia explained the product line is a big play for it to solve issues of connecting legacy industrial equipment and vehicles to private wireless networks.

By enabling the connection, Nokia claimed enterprises can benefit from Industry 4.0 use cases including autonomous operations at mines, ports and factories. Oil and gas companies can also use the routers to connect autonomous vehicles in hazardous areas and collect data from machines.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

