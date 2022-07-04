 Meizu buyer indicates car tie-ups, premium moves - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Meizu buyer indicates car tie-ups, premium moves

04 JUL 2022

Chinese smartphone maker Meizu’s new majority shareholder detailed plans to export the device company’s custom OS to new segments and challenge in the premium tier.

Following an event vaunting Hubei Xingji Shidai Technology’s deal to buy a majority stake in Meizu, the handset company revealed on social media it would benefit from greater industrial support and resources as a result of the acquisition.

Moving forward Meizu custom OS Flyme, which is based on Android, will be developed to integrate with a wider range of smart devices.

On its Weibo page, the manufacturer added together with its new parent it would “jointly create a new track for intelligent experience and deeply integrate with the vast travel technology ecosystem,” adding its OS would “bring a better Internet of Everything experience”.

Hubei Xingji Shidai Technology was set-up by Eric Li, founder and chairman of automotive giant Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, which has brands including Lotus and Volvo in its portfolio.

China Daily reported Li highlighted mobile phone makers and car companies were “no longer irrelevant to each other” during a press event to mark the acquisition, adding both industries were working to the same goal of improved customer experience.

The newspaper noted Meizu’s new owners aim to bring premium devices to market with the manufacturer having independent operations.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

