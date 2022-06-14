 Geely founder takes the wheel at device maker Meizu - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Geely founder takes the wheel at device maker Meizu

14 JUN 2022

Chinese authorities reportedly confirmed Hubei Xingji Shidai Technology, a company founded by the chairman of automotive giant Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, bought a majority stake in smartphone maker Meizu.

Citing a statement by China’s State Administration of Market Regulation, Caixin Global reported Hubei Xingji Shidai Technology had acquired a 79 per cent stake in the handset company. The news follows reports earlier this year stating Geely was in talks to buy the device maker.

Meizu’s new majority shareholder was set-up by Geely founder and chairman Eric Li in September 2021 with the aim of entering the high-end smartphone market.

At the time Li highlighted crossovers between mobile device technology and the automotive industry, where Geely is one of the world’s largest players with brands including Lotus and Volvo in its portfolio.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, though Caixin Global noted shares had been bought from Meizu founder Huang Zhang, who retains a 9.79 per cent stake, and Alibaba Group subsidiary Taobao China Holding.

Meizu produces mid- and high-tier handsets and related accessories, selling to its home market of China alongside a number of other countries including Turkey and Russia.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

El gigante de la automoción Geely podría comprar Meizu

Automotive giant Geely eyes Meizu buy
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association