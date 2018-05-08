Meitu targets women with Rococo smartphone

Chinese internet company Meitu announced a £1,000 version of its V6 smartphone with “an elegant touch of Rococo style”, which it said will enhance the appeal among female consumers.

The device is the result of a joint project with The British Museum, in what was said to be the institution’s first co-branded smartphone project. The package, with uniform colour combination and pattern, includes the smartphone, case and “an additional cosmetic brush set”.

Meitu has offered co-branded smartphones with “a range of famous cartoon icons”, including Hello Kitty, Doraemon, Dragon Ball and Sailor Moon.

The V6 smartphone is said to include a “pioneering dual-pixel front camera fitted with OIS technology”, and “magic AI beautification technology”, which can apply different “facial improvement effects” specific to skin tones and faces of “various genders and ages”.

The device will be exclusively available in partnership with China Telecom, priced at CNY6,999 ($1,000), from 30 May.

Meitu is perhaps best known for its selfie and social apps, with the company claiming its apps have been installed on more than 1.5 billion unique devices.