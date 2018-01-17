Meitu app crosses 300M user mark outside China

China-based app maker Meitu said users for its first product developed for people outside the country surpassed 300 million.

Named BeautyPlus, the app launched in 2013 enabling users to improve their selfies with professional photo retouch tools and augmented reality (AR). The app processes over 30 million images and videos per day and is popular among women aged between 16 and 24 years of age.

Fox Lui, head of International Business at Meitu said in a statement: “We are continuously working toward expanding on the app’s extensive features and integrating with even more brands to engage with our users like never before.”

BeautyPlus’ brand-sponsored filters feature animated frames, masks and interactive effects which respond to motion. It is pitched as a unique way for brands to engage with the app’s audience. Meitu struck partnerships with makeup brands including Clinique and Benefit as well as Sony Pictures Entertainment to promote movies including Wonder Woman and The Emoji Movie

Meitu’s range of apps are installed on more than 1.5 billion unique devices worldwide.

The company launched an IPO in 2016 following which it was valued at $4.6 billion, slightly below its $5 billion target. The listing became the largest for a technology company in Hong Kong since Alibaba in 2007.