English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeDevicesNews

LG reveals G6 updates

19 JUN 2017

LG Electronics announced new features for its G6 smartphone, as well as its first variant of the flagship, G6+.

From next month, the company is rolling out new security options and user features for G6 owners, via a software update.

These include: Face Print, which enables users to unlock devices using facial recognition; Covered Lens, to alert users to “an errant digit” which could ruin images; and low power sensor and wireless connection technology to improve user experience while using little battery power and reducing latency.

Two new colour options are also being introduced: “optical marine blue” and “optical terra gold”.

The LG G6+ sports 128GB of storage (compared with 32GB or 64GB previously) and “premium earphones from B&O Play”, to take advantage of the 32-bit Hi-Fi quad DAC technology featured in the smartphone.

Available in black, blue and gold version, it is also compatible with wireless charging in some markets.

“By expanding the G6 lineup with differentiating features and colors, consumers will have even more options to consider when shopping for a new smartphone,” said Juno Cho, president of LG’s mobile business.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

LG expands X series with rugged mid-tier smartphone

LG plays down Pantech acquisition rumours

LG emphasises importance of G6 as rollout begins
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Video feature: The very real threat of ransomware

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association