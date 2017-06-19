LG reveals G6 updates

LG Electronics announced new features for its G6 smartphone, as well as its first variant of the flagship, G6+.

From next month, the company is rolling out new security options and user features for G6 owners, via a software update.

These include: Face Print, which enables users to unlock devices using facial recognition; Covered Lens, to alert users to “an errant digit” which could ruin images; and low power sensor and wireless connection technology to improve user experience while using little battery power and reducing latency.

Two new colour options are also being introduced: “optical marine blue” and “optical terra gold”.

The LG G6+ sports 128GB of storage (compared with 32GB or 64GB previously) and “premium earphones from B&O Play”, to take advantage of the 32-bit Hi-Fi quad DAC technology featured in the smartphone.

Available in black, blue and gold version, it is also compatible with wireless charging in some markets.

“By expanding the G6 lineup with differentiating features and colors, consumers will have even more options to consider when shopping for a new smartphone,” said Juno Cho, president of LG’s mobile business.