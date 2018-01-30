English
HomeDevicesNews

LG expands G6, Q6 colour options

30 JAN 2018

LG Electronics will make some colour options from its V30 smartphone line available across other devices, stating “we want customers to be able to express their distinct personalities through LG’s unique and diverse range of colour options”.

Moroccan Blue and Lavender Violet will be available for both G6 and Q6, with Raspberry Rose also available for G6. The new colours will be available first in South Korea, from February 2018, to be followed by “key markets worldwide”.

LG, which struggled in the smartphone market in recent years, is believed to be looking to slow the pace of its high-end device launches, to extend the life of its those products. Adding new colour options is a relatively straightforward way for it to refresh the devices as they age – the G6, for example, was unveiled nearly a year ago.

Park Hee-wook, VP and head of product planning, said: “LG is focusing on producing smartphones that are both high quality and emotionally expressive.”

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

