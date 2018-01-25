English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

LG narrows mobile loss

25 JAN 2018

LG reported another loss for its mobile business in Q4 2017, as it noted a “challenging marketplace and strong competition from Chinese brands”.

Sales from the business during the quarter of KRW3.07 trillion ($2.89 billion) were up 3 per cent year-on-year, and the KRW213.2 billion loss was actually halved from KRW459.3 billion in the prior year. The company noted “strong sales of the LG V30 and other premium smartphones and an improved business structure”.

Smartphone shipments of 13.9 million units were down 1 per cent year-on-year. The company also cited “Google’s new premium OLED phone” as a driver of sales, alongside V30.

The company said that in future, it will look to increase sales by “strengthening premium, mid- to high-end smartphone line-up”, and boost its profitability by improving the product mix. It also said it will “reinforce cost competitiveness through platform and modular activities and strengthen brand and quality of the products”.

Recent reports suggest the vendor will not launch its next flagship device at Mobile World Congress during February 2018, having decided to “review the new product from scratch”.

It was suggested the company was looking to move away from its twice-yearly flagship release schedule, in an effort to extend the lives of its high-end smartphones.

For the full year, LG’s mobile unit reported a net loss of KRW717.2 billion, down from KRW1.22 trillion, on revenue of KRW11.67 trillion, down from KRW12.02 trillion.

Other units
Away from mobile, things looked a lot better for LG in Q4. Operating profit of KRW383.5 billion in the Home Entertainment unit more than doubled from KRW164 billion, while revenue of KRW5.48 trillion was up 14 per cent.

And in Home Appliance and Air, operating profit of KRW80.7 billion was down from KRW146.8 billion due to marketing costs, infrastructure investments in North America, and “R&D expenditures related to AI appliances and robots”. Revenue of KRW4.33 trillion was up 7 per cent.

On a group level, Q4 operating profit of KRW366.8 billion compared with a prior-year loss of KRW35.2 billion, on sales of KRW16.96 trillion, up 15 per cent.

LG’s full year profit of KRW2.47 trillion, up 85 per cent year-on-year, was the highest since 2009, “due in large part to strong performance by premium home appliances and TVs”. Sales of KRW61.4 trillion, up 10.9 per cent, were the highest in LG’s history.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

LG holds off on G7 launch

LG looking at flagship rebrand

LG set for pink V30 launch
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association