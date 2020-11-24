 Lenovo focuses on camera with latest Moto - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Lenovo focuses on camera with latest Moto

24 NOV 2020

Lenovo launched the Moto e7, a device targeted at the low-end of the smartphone market promoted on built-in features to enhance its display and camera system.

The device is the latest Motorola-branded device to target this segment of the market and will launch at €119.99. The starting price is €30 cheaper than the slightly higher-spec Moto e7 Plus, which launched in September.

Moto e7 uses a dual camera set-up including a 48MP main unit which it claims on its official blog offers “image quality unheard of at this price point”, when taken with its associated picture-enhancement features.

The company highlighted its night vision mode, improving pictures taken in low-light conditions. Marketing collateral set to be used to promote the handset uses the tagline “light up the night”.

Outside of assets to improve photography, the smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD display, 4000 mAh battery and octa-core 2Ghz MediaTek Helio G25 processor.

It comes with 32GB storage and is available in blue, grey or orange. Some countries will also have a 64GB version available.

The device initially launches in Europe, with select markets in Latin America, the Middle East and Asia in the coming weeks.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

