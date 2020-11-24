Lenovo focuses on camera with latest Moto - Mobile World Live

Lenovo launched the Moto e7, a device targeted at the low-end of the smartphone market promoted on built-in features to enhance its display and camera system.

The device is the latest Motorola-branded device to target this segment of the market and will launch at €119.99. The starting price is €30 cheaper than the slightly higher-spec Moto e7 Plus, which launched in September.

Moto e7 uses a dual camera set-up including a 48MP main unit which it claims on its official blog offers “image quality unheard of at this price point”, when taken with its associated picture-enhancement features.

The company highlighted its night vision mode, improving pictures taken in low-light conditions. Marketing collateral set to be used to promote the handset uses the tagline “light up the night”.

Outside of assets to improve photography, the smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD display, 4000 mAh battery and octa-core 2Ghz MediaTek Helio G25 processor.

It comes with 32GB storage and is available in blue, grey or orange. Some countries will also have a 64GB version available.

The device initially launches in Europe, with select markets in Latin America, the Middle East and Asia in the coming weeks.