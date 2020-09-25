KDDI leans heavily on Samsung in expanded 5G range - Mobile World Live

KDDI unveiled plans to grow its 5G smartphone line-up, with six models from Samsung, Sony and Sharp to be launched in the coming months.

In a statement, the Japanese operator said it will introduce the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G and Sony Xperia 5 II in October, followed by three more Galaxy models in November. In addition to the high-end Galaxy Z Fold2 5G and Z Flip 5G, it will offer four different versions of the mid-tier Galaxy A51 5G.

The Sharp Aquos Sense 5G is scheduled for release in early 2021.

The operator launched 5G service in late March along with rivals NTT Docomo and SoftBank.

Docomo customers can choose from six 5G models from Samsung, LG, Sony, Fujitsu and Sharp, while SoftBank subscribers can purchase the Sharp Aquos R5G, ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G, LG V60 ThinQ 5G and Oppo Reno3 5G.