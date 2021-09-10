 JioPhone Next launch delayed to November - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

JioPhone Next launch delayed to November

10 SEP 2021

The launch of the JioPhone Next, a long-awaited mass-market smartphone developed by Jio Platforms and Google due for release today (10 September), was pushed back due to a worldwide component shortage.

In a statement issued yesterday (9 September), Jio Platforms claimed the companies made good progress towards launching the made-for-India handset and started testing with a limited set of users, adding the companies are working to make it more widely available in time for the five-day Diwali festival starting 12 November.

“This additional time will also help mitigate the current industry-wide, global semiconductor shortages.”

Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint Research, tweeted availability for Diwali “should help it with a good uptick, but from here onwards it will be all about managing supply not demand”.

Jio Phone Next was announced as part of a Google acquisition of a 7.73 per cent stake in Jio Platforms, the digital services arm of Reliance Industries.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

