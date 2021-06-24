Jio taps Google Cloud as part of 5G push

Reliance Jio continued a recent 5G drive, partnering with Google to use its cloud platform and jointly develop services as part of the operator’s goal to bring the next-generation technology to India.

Google Cloud is tasked with providing the Jio with with a complete end-to-end offering and automate the lifecycle of future 5G network and services. The operator is also seeking improved efficiency in its retail operations, along with advancing modernisation moves and growth opportunities.

Jio explained it opted for Google Cloud’s “scalable infrastructure” due to its operator-specific capabilities covering users’ requirements around security and performance, while also tapping its edge infrastructure to support a 5G network set to be used hundreds of millions of Jio customers.

The companies will explore new services across gaming, healthcare, education and video, in addition to enterprise plays.

Jio’s move comes more than six months after Google took a 7.73 stake in Jio Platforms, the digital services arm of parent company Reliance Industries.

The operator stepped-up its 5G game in recent weeks, launching a standalone trial in Mumbai last week and partnering with Intel on compatible RAN and core equipment.

JioPhone Next

In addition to the cloud move, Google and Jio provided an update on the JioPhone Next, a device the pair developed to bring an affordable smartphone to the country.

First announced as part of Google’s stake acquisition in Reliance Platforms, the companies said the new device would be available from 10 September and had been built to address unique needs of millions of Indian smartphone users through customisation of the Android OS.