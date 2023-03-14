 India sets out tougher device security regulations - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

India sets out tougher device security regulations

14 MAR 2023

India’s government reportedly proposed new security laws requiring smartphone manufacturers to allow for the removal of pre-installed apps and  mandated screening of OS updates, due to concerns around spying and abuse of user data.

Reuters reports a government document outlining the plan could impact manufacturers including Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and Vivo by extending the time taken to launch new devices in India, along with reducing revenue from pre-installed apps.

An unnamed senior government official told Reuters it is targeting pre-installed apps as they could be “a weak security point” and wanted to ensure “no foreign nations, including China, are exploiting it”.

Relations between India and China have soured in recent times, which has seen the former take a hard line on Chinese smartphone players and apps.

Under the proposed rules, smartphone companies will be required to provide an uninstall option and new devices will be checked for compliance by a laboratory authorised by the Bureau of Indian Standards.

A source said India is also exploring screening of major OS updates through the laboratory before they are rolled out to consumers.

India’s proposed move follows steps by European Union to rein in technology giants in July 2022, when it passed the Digital Services Act to allow users to remove pre-installed software or apps.

However, India’s laws would differ in the fact it plans to implement an actual screening mechanism for compliance which could severely affect approval timelines for new smartphones.

If the plan is enacted, smartphone makers will be given a year to comply.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

India smartphone market tumbles in Q4 2022

Smartphone shipments remain sluggish

Macroeconomic obstacles hit SEA smartphone demand
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association