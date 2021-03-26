 IDC bullish on Australian 5G smartphone demand - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

IDC bullish on Australian 5G smartphone demand

26 MAR 2021

IDC forecast 5G devices would account for more than half of smartphone shipments in Australia this year, with the overall market expected to recover from a decline in 2020.

The research company predicts 5G models will comprise 57 per cent of total shipments, up from 27 per cent in 2020. The growth will be driven by the release of low-cost Android models, though IDC also highlighted demand for high-end models including the Apple iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S21.

Shipments declined 7.3 per cent year-on-year to 7.5 million units in 2020, but John Riga, market analyst for mobile phones at IDC Australia, explained a recovery in Q4 gave the company confidence of a broader revival in 2021.

He noted shipments in Q4 2020 were boosted by easing Covid-19 (coronavirus) restrictions and availability of the iPhone 12 range.

The company expects low-cost Android smartphones to play a role in 2021 growth, with “strong competition” from vendors including Samsung, TCL and Oppo providing “a wide array of options at any budget” to consumers, Riga stated.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

