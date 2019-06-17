 Huawei under fire for lock-screen ads - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MOBILE 360 – INTELLIGENT CONNECTIVITY IN LATIN AMERICA
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Huawei under fire for lock-screen ads

17 JUN 2019

Already embattled Huawei came in for criticism from users after advertisements began appearing on the lock-screen of smartphones.

The ads from travel company Booking.com impacted customers who used Huawei’s pre-installed wallpaper carousel and the images could be manually deleted.

TechRadar noted while Huawei had apologised for the inconvenience and removed the adverts from its servers, it offered no explanation for the issue.

Some reports suggested the blame had initially been placed on the Booking.com app, which is preinstalled on some smartphones, though Huawei’s comments suggest this was not the case.

The idea of serving ads to device lock screens is not new, with Amazon having previously offered the feature on its own-brand and partner devices, albeit with a trade-off on the cost of the phones.

With not all Huawei devices being affected and no explanation given for the move, it is certainly possible the branded wallpapers may have been an error. The fact that only one advertiser appears to be involved also suggests it was not intended to be a commercial launch.

However, the problem was widespread: reports stated the ads owners of the P30 Pro; P20 Pro; P20; P20 Lite; and Honor 10 in the UK; Netherlands; Republic of Ireland; South Africa; Norway; and Germany were affected.

If it was an attempt to trial user acceptance of lock-screen ads, then the company received its answer loud and clear.

Back

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Huawei pauses Mate X launch

Google fights for Huawei approval; Facebook backs off

Speculation surrounds Huawei smartphone production
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Living in a 5G World

Mobile 360 Latin America: Event highlights

Mobile Mix: Trade, Tennis and Tequila

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association