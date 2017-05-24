Huawei pushes further into PCs with new MateBooks

Huawei pushed further into the laptop market with the launch of three new MateBooks, in a move it said builds on its “success in delivering beautifully-designed and powerful high-end devices”.

The company announced its first MateBook at Mobile World Congress in 2016, targeting enterprise buyers. The new products, which will begin shipping in the coming months, are said to target “those constantly on the go between home and work”.

At the bottom of the line is MateBook D, with prices starting at €799. It features a 15.6-inch screen with 83 per cent screen-to-body ratio, choice of Intel i5 or i7 processor, optional NVIDIA GeForce 940MX graphics, and Dolby Atmos sound.

In the middle is MateBook E, which starts at €999. It is described as “an elegant two-in-one notebook with a screen-to-body ratio of 84 per cent”, 2K screen and choice of Intel m3 or i5 processor.

MateBook X, available from €1,399, occupies the high end. The 13-inch screen fanless notebook offers an 88 per cent screen to body ratio, a choice of Intel i5 or i7 processors, Dolby Atmos sound, and an “innovative fingerprint ready power button with encrypted chip”.

“Perfectly complementing our smartphones, wearables and smart IoT solutions, the groundbreaking MateBook X, MateBook D and MateBook E meet our consumers’ vision for a complete, connected digital world,” Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei’s consumer unit, said.