English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeDevicesNews

Huawei pushes further into PCs with new MateBooks

24 MAY 2017

Huawei pushed further into the laptop market with the launch of three new MateBooks, in a move it said builds on its “success in delivering beautifully-designed and powerful high-end devices”.

The company announced its first MateBook at Mobile World Congress in 2016, targeting enterprise buyers. The new products, which will begin shipping in the coming months, are said to target “those constantly on the go between home and work”.

At the bottom of the line is MateBook D, with prices starting at €799. It features a 15.6-inch screen with 83 per cent screen-to-body ratio, choice of Intel i5 or i7 processor, optional NVIDIA GeForce 940MX graphics, and Dolby Atmos sound.

In the middle is MateBook E, which starts at €999. It is described as “an elegant two-in-one notebook with a screen-to-body ratio of 84 per cent”, 2K screen and choice of Intel m3 or i5 processor.

MateBook X, available from €1,399, occupies the high end. The 13-inch screen fanless notebook offers an 88 per cent screen to body ratio, a choice of Intel i5 or i7 processors, Dolby Atmos sound, and an “innovative fingerprint ready power button with encrypted chip”.

“Perfectly complementing our smartphones, wearables and smart IoT solutions, the groundbreaking MateBook X, MateBook D and MateBook E meet our consumers’ vision for a complete, connected digital world,” Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei’s consumer unit, said.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Gartner reveals boost for Q1 mobile device market

Huawei bucks declining tablet shipment trend

Smartphone market shows Q1 strength
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association